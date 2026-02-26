Ballet Fantastique sets a classic tale to 80s pop with 'The Little Mermaid'

Eugene’s Ballet Fantastique is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a world premiere of a familiar tale. This rendition of "The Little Mermaid” has a unique twist: It’s an 80s pop ballet.

Hannah Bontrager is bubbly and diminutive—quite what you’d expect of a ballerina. A guard smiles as she scurries toward the Silva Concert Hall inside the Hult Center in downtown Eugene.

“Does it feel too philosophical to share that the show we're doing is about having so many different ways to express your voice?” Bontrager asked.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Hannah Bontrager's ballet slippers await her in her dressing room at the Hult Center, Feb. 25, 2026

If it’s been a few years since you’re seen or read “The Little Mermaid,” here’s a quick refresher: The title character falls in love with an earthly prince– no spoiler there–and much to the chagrin of her father, King Poseidon, she makes a deal with a sea witch to exchange her beautiful voice for a pair of legs.

Bontrager said this version of “The Little Mermaid” explores themes of community, self-love, and “girl power.”

All in the family

It’s also a family affair, with Hannah as co-choreographer, producer and dancer, her sister Ashley playing the little mermaid’s alter ego, and her brother-in-law, Gustavo Ramirez, as the prince.

Her mother, Donna Marissa Bontrager, is lead costume designer. For this program, the costumes feature shoulder pads and power suit vibes. Very 80s!

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Hannah Bontrager shows off her mom's handywork. Donna Marissa Bontrager, is Ballet Fantastique's lead costume designer. For The Little Mermaid 80s Pop Ballet, some costumes feature shoulder pads and power suit vibes.

“With our costume makers—- you're hearing what they have to say artistically by what you see in the art that they've made,” said Hannah Bontrager. “Different people are part of the show, and even if you’re not hearing them speak, you’re feeling what they have to say. And there’s a lot that we have to say with this show!”

The little mermaid character, Ariel, goes by Eileen in this show and is introduced with the 80s pop hit by Dexys Midnight Runners, “Come on Eileen.” Her costume is multi-layered, transforming from an underwater unitard with a mermaid tail to a land costume with a skirt.

Bontrager holds up Ariel-Eileen’s seashell crown.

“We use a lot of recycled materials—so folks donate, like a broken pearl necklace. I love seeing an old pair of earrings from my grandma that get repurposed,” Bontrager said, pointing to a part of the crown.

Then Bontrager reached into a rack of elaborate costumes and grabbed the one she’ll wear for her part as Brock Sand, the sea sorceress.

Jeremy Bronson / Ballet Fantastique Hannah Bontrager (far right) rehearses her part as Brock Sand, the sea sorceress on the Silva Concert Hall stage, Feb. 25, 2026. Here, the little mermaid (Brooke Geffrey-Bower) signs a contract, trading her voice (and her tail) for a pair of legs, as dancers Jenavieve Hernandez and Isabelle Overstreet look on.

“So, here's my awesome, like, unitard? Sheer unitard. And then it goes under this cool like armor, bodice…I kind of feel like Madonna,” she gushed.

80s pop lives

Bontrager said the music featured in Ballet Fantastique’s version of “The Little Mermaid” ranges from Blondie to Metallica. The six musicians of Neon Revival sit in the pit, belting out the 80s pop classics that help tell the stories of the dancers on stage.

Like when mermaid Ariel makes the deal to trade her voice for legs, the musicians kick in with ZZ Top’s famous song, “Legs.”

And once Ariel makes her transformation from sea to land, she cannot speak her love to the prince—but she can dance and strut—to their rendition of The Proclaimers song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC The Little Mermaid 80s Pop Ballet production features 16 professional dancers and a cast of 55 students from Ballet Fantastique School-- performing every sort of adorable sea creature. Here are some lily pads waiting off stage at the Silva Concert Hall on Feb. 25, 2026.

The sets are a testament to creative problem-solving and ingenuity. Everything is on wheels and many are reversible, such as a ship bow that transforms into a coral reef.

The Little Mermaid 80s Pop Ballet production features 16 professional dancers and a cast of 55 students from Ballet Fantastique School, performing every sort of adorable sea creature.

This is the first time Ballet Fantastique will perform in the 2,400 seat Silva Concert Hall. Bontrager said the show has been years in the making.

“I just feel like the art has a mind of its own and it talks almost to us or through us and it finds a way,” she mused. “When I’m seeing it all come together now—in this space at this time–with what’s happening in our world…it’s the right time. It’s meant to be.”

Ballet Fantastique’s "The Little Mermaid 80s Pop Ballet" will be live on stage this Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

