Oregon Humanities to hold 'Beyond 250' events to examine the next 250 years of independence

Between now and July 4, Portland-based nonprofit Oregon Humanities is organizing a series of conversations across the state, with 16 topics inspired by the Declaration of Independence. Communications Director Ben Waterhouse said the “Beyond 250” events are free, and each topic is led by a dedicated facilitator.

“Although they start each conversation with the same plan, of course, it's always a different group of people,” said Waterhouse. “So the same conversation never happens twice.”

Waterhouse said the intent isn’t to find a consensus, but for participants to learn from each other, and connect to the community.

Retired United Methodist minister Lowell Greathouse will lead a discussion called “Talking About Values Across Political Divides” at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Greathouse will bring the same topic to Eugene’s Everyone Village on April 16. Dozens of other themes and locations are listed on the Oregon Humanities website.

Waterhouse said they have the capacity to add more times and places to the calendar. Potential locations include libraries, museums and schools. He encouraged anyone interested in hosting a conversation to submit a request.

