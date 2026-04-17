Record Store Day brings special releases and early store hours for vinyl collectors in Oregon

Each April, indie record stores across the country open their doors early, often with hot coffee on tap and live music in the shop, to vinyl record fans eager to browse the Record Store Day special releases. Now in its 18th year, Record Store Day was initially conceived to celebrate the unique culture of indie music shops.

This year's version will be held Saturday, April 18.

Sometimes, the customers start lining up as early as 2 a.m. - or even earlier if there’s a Taylor Swift album. And this year, there is.

Callie Dean, co-owner of Moon Rock Records in Eugene, said that stores will often quickly sell out of certain releases, like any Taylor Swift record. But, she notes, “The Swifties are some of the most polite customers.” They quickly move on after learning the collector’s item is unavailable.

A full list of this year’s special releases is available on the official Record Store Day website . It includes collector editions from a wide range of artists, including Joni Mitchell , Megadeth and Olivia Dean .

Brooke Bumgardner Callie Dean, co-owner of Moon Rock Records in Eugene, Oregon, prepares new vinyl releases for Record Store Day, which takes place on April 18, 2026.

Each store orders from the list of special releases, customizing their selections based on their local market. They aren’t guaranteed to receive the full number of items they order, so some of the special items - like Taylor Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” 7” single - are in limited supply.

Many indie record stores in Oregon, from the coast to the Cascades, plan to open early to accommodate the large influx of customers. Some will have donuts and coffee, while others will offer live DJ sets in the store. A full list of participating stores is available on Record Store Day’s official site. Here’s a roundup of Record Store Day participants across KLCC’s listening area:

Eugene

House of Records

258 E 13th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401 | (541) 342-7975

Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Moon Rock Records

443 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401 | (458) 201-8901

Hours: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Donuts and Coffee

Epic Seconds

30 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401 | (541) 302-3045

Hours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Springfield

Vinyl and Pine

660 Main St, Ste B Springfield, OR 97477 | (541) 650-6995

Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Note: Vinyl and Pine is not an official Record Store Day participant. Instead, they are celebrating their one-year anniversary on April 18 with a 20% storewide discount.

Corvallis

PreAtomic Records

211 SW 2nd St, Corvallis, OR 97333 | (541) 243-4673

Hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Live DJ set and pop-tarts from a local sweet shop

Happy Trails Records

100 SW 3rd St, Corvallis, OR 97333 | (541) 752-9032

Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

“Whatever you’re listening is the best music there is” - Shop Employee Happy Trails Records

Bend

Smith Rock Records

117 NW Oregon Ave, Bend, OR 97703 | (541) 389-6116

Hours: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

DJ with live music

Newport

Northwest Grooves

414 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR 97365 | (541) 264-8040

Hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Free coffee and donuts

Northwest Grooves’ is celebrating its 4th anniversary April 24-26, with a storewide discount of 15%

Lincoln City

Output Records

1747 NW U.S. 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367 | (541) 614-1015

Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Roseburg