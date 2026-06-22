© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene Pride cancels rally and march; festival to continue

KLCC | By Julia Boboc
Published June 22, 2026 at 4:50 PM PDT
A procession of people in a street, in a downtown setting.
KLCC
On June 28, 2025, Eugene Pride kicked off with a rally in Kesey Square, followed by a march through downtown Eugene to the Lane Events Center. This year, the rally and march are cancelled, but the festival will continue.

Eugene Pride has announced that its annual march will be cancelled. A festival scheduled for this Saturday will proceed as scheduled.

In a statement, Eugene Pride cited an unwillingness to work with Eugene Police to obtain a permit for the march, which was scheduled to go from Kesey Square in downtown Eugene to the Lane Events Center on 13th Avenue.

Brooks McLean, a marketing coordinator for the organization, accused EPD of disparate treatment of Pride activists, especially concerning amplified sound.

The organization’s statement cited a distrust in EPD’s ability to protect the march, which has drawn counter-protesters in the past.

Instead, McLean said Eugene Pride would focus its attention on the Saturday festival at the Lane Events Center, which will continue as planned.

“We really had to prioritize making sure people at the festival were safe, making sure that we can get insurance for that event,” McLean said. “We really want to make sure that it's a fun and joyous day, that Queer joy is expressed, that we're able to network and all be together in one place.”

The ticketed and gated event will include 250 booths, as well as queer entertainers and artists.

In a statement to KLCC, EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said “We care deeply about the safety of everyone involved and the broader community, and we’re sorry to hear they feel they need to cancel their event.”
Tags
Arts & Culture Eugene Police DepartmentEugene PridePride Festivalpermitsmarch
Julia Boboc
Julia Boboc is a reporting fellow for KLCC. She joined the station in the summer of 2025 as an intern through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.
See stories by Julia Boboc