Eugene Pride cancels rally and march; festival to continue

Eugene Pride has announced that its annual march will be cancelled. A festival scheduled for this Saturday will proceed as scheduled.

In a statement, Eugene Pride cited an unwillingness to work with Eugene Police to obtain a permit for the march, which was scheduled to go from Kesey Square in downtown Eugene to the Lane Events Center on 13th Avenue.

Brooks McLean, a marketing coordinator for the organization, accused EPD of disparate treatment of Pride activists, especially concerning amplified sound.

The organization’s statement cited a distrust in EPD’s ability to protect the march, which has drawn counter-protesters in the past.

Instead, McLean said Eugene Pride would focus its attention on the Saturday festival at the Lane Events Center, which will continue as planned.

“We really had to prioritize making sure people at the festival were safe, making sure that we can get insurance for that event,” McLean said. “We really want to make sure that it's a fun and joyous day, that Queer joy is expressed, that we're able to network and all be together in one place.”

The ticketed and gated event will include 250 booths, as well as queer entertainers and artists.

In a statement to KLCC, EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said “We care deeply about the safety of everyone involved and the broader community, and we’re sorry to hear they feel they need to cancel their event.”