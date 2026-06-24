Local libraries around Oregon celebrate reading this summer

What’s better than a summer afternoon spent reading? This is the time of year we read for fun. And local libraries have a lot to offer this summer.

KLCC’s Rachael McDonald checked in with five public libraries in the area to learn about their summer reading programs.

Springfield Public Library

Abigail Craig is the Youth Services Librarian at Springfield Public Library. She said their summer reading programs celebrate and support reading, learning, community, culture, connection.

“We want to foster a love of reading, obviously, for youth, in particular, support them throughout the summer. And prevent things like reading loss,” she said. “But it's also just celebrating a love of reading for all ages.”

Children and teens can sign up for the library’s summer reading challenge and get a free book of their own. There are prizes and events throughout the summer.

Craig said one of the highlights this summer is their outdoor plaza programs on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

“We have Tahitian dancing and drumming, Ukrainian dance and culture, and a Zimbabwean funk rock band,” she said. “We've got a deaf dance company coming.”

They also have free lunch for children on the plaza on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Deschutes Public Library A graphic for Deschutes Public Library's summer reading web page.

Deschutes Public Library

Chandra vanEijnsbergen is the Youth Services Supervisor at Deschutes Public Library in Bend. They also have locations in Redmond, La Pine, Sisters, and Sunriver.

“Here at DPL, our theme is always ‘ Summer with the Library’ ,” she said. “So come in, celebrate summer with the library together, and so we have reading logs that kids, teens and adults can participate in reading and activities.”

There are a number of programs for kids, teens, and adults in all of their libraries, including challenges and prizes.

“Hearing kids be excited and like they have actually achieved the goal that they set for themselves,” vanEijnsbergen said. “I had a little girl the other day whose goal was 1,200 books over the summer. I was like, ‘that is amazing. If you actually read 1,200 picture books over the summer, you need to come and find me.’”

Roseburg Public Library

Kris Wiley is Roseburg Public Library director. She said their Summer Reading program is all about reading for fun.

“We really highlight that people of all ages, especially you, should be reading for fun,” she said. “And we have an entire library full of books that are just fun to read, and they can go explore.”

Wiley said participants can log their reading and when they reach certain milestones they get to pick out a free new book.

“And to watch them make this very important decision, it is a ton of fun,” said Wiley.

Corvallis-Benton County Public Library

Heidi Weisel is a youth services librarian at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. She’s based in Corvallis. There are also branches in Alsea, Monroe, and Philomath.

The theme for their summer reading program is “ Plant a seed, read .”

“Reading is a lifelong activity,” Weisel said. “The more you read, the more you will want to continue to read. I think reading is very powerful. You can see yourself in books, you can learn about other people.”

Weisel said the library is a gathering place in the community with materials and events for everyone.

For summer reading, the Benton County Libraries offer programs for kids, teens and adults. In August, the Corvallis library offers its “READ Dogs” program.

“It's a national program where kids can come and read to therapy trained dogs,” Weisel said. “We do it in August every Tuesday and Thursday, and we kind of call it our ‘dog days of summer.’”

Julia Boboc / KLCC New children's books at the downtown Eugene Public Library on June 23, 2026.

Eugene Public Library

Angela Ocaña is the Library Services Director for the Eugene Public Library.

Like other local libraries, they offer reading challenges, events and free books as part of their summer reading program .

“We really just want to get books in the hands of kids, and this is the most delightful time for them to come and pick up a free book, something that resonates with them from trucks to dragons or vampires, whatever fills their cup with joy,” she said.

Ocaña said they’re doing some special events around food.

“We are doing a series of foraging programs. We're working with a local company to do tea tastings,” she said. “I've even turned my ‘coffee and conversations’ program into ‘talking and tortillas.’”

Ocaña said she’ll share her family’s recipe and demonstrate tortilla making. She said she hopes folks will share their family food memories and recipes.

“This is the great part about how we all share this community and this love of food together,” Ocaña said. “It's like this universal language. We may not all agree on everything that's happening in the world, but when we share a bite of food together, it really brings us together, and it has a sense of warmth and love, kind of like a tortilla.”

