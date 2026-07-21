New attractions and shows are coming to the Lane County Fair this year

The Lane County Fair is set to feature some new attractions as well as old favorites.

The 2026 edition, which opens Wednesday, has two new thrill shows in its line- up. “Canine Stars” features trainers and their dogs performing high-energy stunts. And “Off-Axis” is a BMX bike and acrobatics show.

Lane County Fair’s sales and events supervisor, Kelly Larsen, said the fair will also have bull riding for the first time with the “Challenge of Champions” show on opening night.

“Seems like folks around here can't get enough of the rodeo, so we're bringing it to the fair,” said Larsen.

The fair will also bring back crowd favorites like the All Alaskan Racing Pigs and the Family Fun Stage.

There will be lots of music from the performances on the community stage to a different ticketed concert each night of the fair. Tickets for concerts such as Ned Ledoux, Blue Öyster Cult and more can be purchased in advance.

Larsen said they get thousands of community entries for their creative exhibits and animal showcases.

“We have everything from little rabbits all the way to big cows and horses and everything in between.” Larsen said.

Larsen would also like to remind fair-goers that the Lane County Fair has a clear bag policy, so make sure to bring a clear bag or purchase one at the Fair business office for $5, cash only.