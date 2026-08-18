KLCC Broadcast of The Oregon Festival of American Music 2026

Taking place at The Shedd Institute in downtown Eugene, The Oregon Festival of American Music celebrates noteworthy music through a series of lectures, films, and live musical performances.

KLCC has a longstanding tradition of broadcasting the opening night concert live and we're pleased to bring this year's concert to you on-demand.

Director Chuck Redd and company are joined by Siri Vik and Luke Barnard for a concert titled Águas de Março, an exploration of the emergence of Bossa Nova in late 1950s and early '60s Rio de Janiero.

Audio mix for this broadcast comes from Matt Green.

John Salamie directed KLCC's live broadcast.

Chief Engineer Chris Heck oversees all technical concerns.

PROGRAM

Corcovado | Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars(1960) o amor, o sorriso e a flor Gene Lees (en), Buddy Kaye (en) (w) Antônio Carlos Jobim (m)

First recorded by João Gilberto

