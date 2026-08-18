KLCC Broadcast of The Oregon Festival of American Music 2026
Taking place at The Shedd Institute in downtown Eugene, The Oregon Festival of American Music celebrates noteworthy music through a series of lectures, films, and live musical performances.
KLCC has a longstanding tradition of broadcasting the opening night concert live and we're pleased to bring this year's concert to you on-demand.
Director Chuck Redd and company are joined by Siri Vik and Luke Barnard for a concert titled Águas de Março, an exploration of the emergence of Bossa Nova in late 1950s and early '60s Rio de Janiero.
Audio mix for this broadcast comes from Matt Green.
John Salamie directed KLCC's live broadcast.
Chief Engineer Chris Heck oversees all technical concerns.
|PROGRAM
|Desafinado | Out of Tune(1959) Antônio Carlos Jobim (m)
|Corcovado | Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars(1960) o amor, o sorriso e a flor Gene Lees (en), Buddy Kaye (en) (w) Antônio Carlos Jobim (m)
First recorded by João Gilberto
|Chega de Saudade | Enough Longing(1957) Vinicius de Moraes (w) Antônio Carlos Jobim (m)
|Cry Me A River(1953) Arthur Hamilton (w/m)
|'S Wonderful(1927) Funny Face Ira Gershwin (w) George Gershwin (m)
|I Concentrate On You(1940) Broadway Melody of 1940 Cole Porter (w/m)
|Aquarela do Brasil | Brazil(1939) Ary Barroso (w/m)
|Retrato em Branco e Preto | Portrait In White and Black(1965) Chico Buarque (w) Antônio Carlos Jobim (m)
|Águas de Março | Waters of March(1972) elis Antônio Carlos Jobim (w/m)
|Mas que nada | No Way! - Yeah Right!(1962) Tudo Azul Bossa Nova E Balanco Jorge Ben (w/m)
First recorded by Jorge Ben, Zé Maria
|Carinhoso(1916) João de Barro (w) Pixinguinia (m)
|Cochichando (1919) João de Barro (w) Pixinguinia (m)
|Change Partners(1938) Carefree Irving Berlin (w/m)
|Mojave(1967) Wave Antônio Carlos Jobim (m)
|Fascinating Rhythm(1924) Lady, Be Good Ira Gershwin (w) George Gershwin (m)
|Wave(1967) Wave Antônio Carlos Jobim (m)
|Garôta de Ipanema | The Girl from Ipanema(1962) Norman Gimbel (en), Vinicius de Moraes (w) Antônio Carlos Jobim (m)