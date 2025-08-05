KLCC to air opening night of the Oregon Festival of American Music

Join KLCC for a live broadcast of opening night of the Oregon Festival of American Music (OFAM).

Taking place at The Shedd Institute in downtown Eugene, OFAM celebrates noteworthy music through a series of lectures, films, and live musical performances.

Director Chuck Redd and guest directors Shirley Andress, Lynnea Barry, Siri Vik, Vanessa Greenway and Will & Peter Anderson continue their celebration of the dynamic and vibrant relationship between the Great American Songbook and jazz.

Notable composers and performers highlighted this year include Duke Ellington, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

Wednesday's opening night concert is titled "All the Things you Are" and features the music of Jerome Kern.

You can hear that opening concert live on KLCC radio beginning at 7:30pm. Whether you're tuning to the broadcast or heading to The Shedd Institute be sure to tune in at 7:00 for our pre-show, featuring music from Nina Simone, Louis Armstrong, and more.