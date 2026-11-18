Susan Palmer is a journalist, author and long-time Eugene resident. She’s just published a novel that’s described as “a modern wilderness thriller in the tradition of True Grit.”

She spoke with KLCC’s Rachael McDonald about “The Booker Rebellion.”

Rachael McDonald: This book feels very Oregon with the main characters a family who live in the Coast Range forest. It also deals with criminals, corruption, forest fires, and some wonderful characters, not to mention the setting. How did you conceive of this story?

Susan Palmer: Well, I started because I have wonderful nieces and nephews, and they happen to be reading the Harry Potter books, JK Rowling's wonderful series. So I read them just so I'd have a point of contact with them. And I loved the books. I loved the characters. But, I thought, “is it possible to write a novel that has that magical feeling in it but without magic? Could the real world be that lovely, that wonderful, that intriguing, that dangerous?” And, living in Oregon and having spent a little bit of time in Oregon's forests and experiencing how wondrous they are and how perilous, it just seemed like a natural place to set a book. And, the various people I came in contact with as a reporter inspired me to write about family resilience.

"Living in Oregon and having spent a little bit of time in Oregon's forests and experiencing how wondrous they are and how perilous, it just seemed like a natural place to set a book." - Susan Palmer





McDonald: Yeah, I mean, you are a former Register-Guard reporter, and I did wonder if there were some inspirations from, from your reporting that come into this novel.

Palmer: Yes, I had the opportunity to interview National Guard soldiers during the wars, the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and I spent time with their families as well, and I would attend the demobilization ceremonies. And I got to see just the resilience of these families. And I was struck by how the soldiers themselves, they signed up, you know, they enlisted. They said, “yes, I want to serve my country.” But the families, they didn't sign up. They are serving by almost a kind of emotional proxy. And I was so touched by that. And as I was writing about a family living remotely in the Coast Range. Those examples just kept coming back to me. And it wasn't that I saw a particular family or a particular character. :Real people are not reflected in these characters, but the resilience of the people that I saw serving the country and their families, that isn't reflected in my characters.

McDonald: And just to say the parents are absent in this book, they are being deployed as National Guard soldiers.

Palmer: That's right.

McDonald: And as we mentioned, the novel takes place out in the woods. The Booker kids are trying to elude some nasty people. I was wondering if you had to kind of create a map of the woods in your head to keep track of everyone.

Palmer: Yes, I did have to do that. And it was one of the most painstaking and difficult processes. I started with a topographical map of the Coast Range somewhere between Alsea and Deadwood, which is roughly where the story is set. And I kept trying to sort of move people around and set where the bad guys were and where the kids were and where the farm was. And eventually, I just gave up with the actual map and I just started drawing. You know how a five year old draws? I was drawing like that. Trying to draw little ridges and imagining where the little valleys would be, and where the cave was, and where the other cave was, and where the streams came together. So, I have this very sad looking penciled map at home with the layout.

McDonald: Would you read to us just from the first page of the book, please?

Palmer: Sure, I'd love to. So this is the first paragraph of the first chapter, so it doesn't need a setup.

susanpalmer.com

There was no moon, a small detail, nothing a city dweller would think twice about. But for 15-year-old Belinda Booker, even the thinnest slip of a moon would have helped. She could see nothing, not her hand five inches from her face, not the towering fir trees surrounding her, not even the bright back porch light of home down slope and a quarter mile west. The dense tree canopy above blocked even the sprawling starlight of the Milky Way.

McDonald: Thank you. I do want to come back to your mention of your inspiration for the book. Do you see this book as one that could be read by children and adults?

Palmer: Yes, I believe that it can be. I actually heard a very amusing discussion between my publisher and the acquisitions editor at Sybilline Press, the publisher. So, Vicky, the publisher, and Julia, the acquisitions editor, had a little argument between themselves about whether it was a book for adults or a book for young people. When they asked me, I just said, “it might be above my pay grade. I just wrote the book.” I was thinking about the Harry Potter books. Those books are targeted for children, but everybody reads them. Everybody loved the movies. And then when I think about other books that feature young people, as protagonists, “True Grit” is a good example. That book is shelved in the library under the adult book section, and it's about a 14-year-old who wrangles a couple of law enforcement officers into going after a bad guy. And then, you know, the Pulitzer Prize winning book, “All the Light We Cannot See”, I don't know if you've read that. Oh my gosh, it's a great book. The protagonists are teenagers caught up in war and connected via shortwave radio. So, I will leave it to others to decide.

McDonald: Well, I did love the characters, and it does make me wonder if we'll see these Booker kids in another book or any, any sort of what your plans are.

Palmer: I am working on a sequel. The working title is “The Booker Escape.” And, unlike the first book, the escape will take place in Eugene.

McDonald: OK, I'm looking forward to it. So, you have a book launch event this Friday at WordCrafters. Can you tell us a little bit about that?

Palmer: Oh, I'd love to. So, if you don't know Wordcrafters, it's a wonderful nonprofit that exists to support emerging and established writers, and they have great programs for teenagers. They're a really important part of the literary community in Eugene. So, it's great for me to be able to hold an event there that highlights them. And I'll be in conversation with one of my dear friends, Elizabeth Engstrom. She's a very different author than me. She writes horror. She's very good at it. She has maybe 20 novels out and several of them have been made into films, and so she's, she's quite skilled. She's very well known. She's a great teacher, and I've had the privilege of being her friend for many years. She'll be in conversation with me, and she'll also be selling some of her backlist at a discount as a fundraiser for WordCrafters. So, I'm really excited that we're gonna be able to be in conversation about a book that she knows well and then we're going to benefit this great community organization.

Susan Palmer’s new book is called “The Booker Rebellion”. She’ll be at Wordcrafters in Eugene on Friday in conversation with fellow author, Elizabeth Engstrom.

The event is at 5:30 p.m. at 436 Charnelton St., Suite 100, in Eugene.

