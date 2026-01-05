Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall passes away

This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

Longtime Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall died late Sunday in a Portland hospital amid worsening health conditions and a contentious recall election. She was 66.

Hall’s death comes the week of a historic recall election – the first time in the county’s 132-year history that voters are being asked if a commissioner should be recalled from office.

With her death, the recall election underway is void.

Hall fell in her office in September, fracturing her hip, shoulder and several ribs. She was later hospitalized in Corvallis with further health issues and complications from surgery.

Although she had only recently begun attending commission meetings remotely, in the last weeks of her life she assured constituents that despite her health issues she was ready to fight the recall and had the strength to attend to county business.

Hall served as county commissioner for 21 years building a reputation as an advocate for unhoused people and affordable housing, and was popular with progressives. She also publicly came out as transgender in 2018 while holding office.

But over the past 15 months her leadership as commission chair were fraught with division, increasingly chaotic meetings and clashes between commissioners, the county counsel and some department heads which energized a recall effort.

Hall was scheduled to hold an online town hall meeting Saturday, but organizers announced that morning that it was canceled because Hall had a stomach flu.

Now the Jan. 9 recall is basically void, county Clerk Amy Southwell told the Lincoln Chronicle. Ballot collection boxes around the county will be locked today, she said. After getting in touch with the Secretary of State’s office, Southwell said she is still identifying procedurally if the ballots that have already been cast need to be counted.

Before becoming a commissioner, Hall had a career in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Pacific University and a masters degree in journalism from Northwestern University. She worked as a producer for the Portland school district’s radio station, then a reporter for Newport News Times, followed by 15 years for Newport radio stations.

Hall left journalism in 2004 when she won a seat on the county commission. Over the last 21 years she has been an advocate for people facing homelessness, affordable housing issues, reining in short-term rentals, and healthcare. She has served on local, state and national boards for homeless and housing issues, on the Governor’s Council on Alcohol and Drug Programs and the Oregon Ending Homelessness Advisory Council.

Hall was in her sixth, four-year term in office. In 2020, she campaigned for re-election for the first time after coming out as transgender and won that election by more than 2,800 votes.

When she ran for re-election in 2024 she faced four challengers in the May primary and defeated Rick Beasley, a controversial newsman and registered Republican from Depoe Bay by just 115 votes. It was the closest commissioner race in decades.

On Monday, the county announced Hall’s passing due to a “brief illness."

“Claire prioritized others before herself, led with kindness, and created countless services to improve the lives of community members. Her strength, grace, and compassion left an indelible mark on all who knew her,” the statement said. “She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the kindness she gave so freely, and the legacy she leaves in Lincoln County.”

