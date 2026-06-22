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Judge orders fence around Eugene Federal Building to be removed

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 22, 2026 at 3:36 PM PDT
Temporary fencing, as seen in this May 1, 2026 photo, now surrounds much of the Eugene federal building, blocking off access to a courtyard where protestors gathered during a Jan. 30 protest that was declared a riot after windows were broken.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Temporary fencing, as seen in this May 1, 2026 photo, surrounds much of the Eugene federal building, blocking off access to a courtyard where protestors gathered during a Jan. 30 protest that was declared a riot after windows were broken. A federal judge said Monday, June 22, ordered the fence to be removed.

A federal judge in Eugene says the fence at the downtown Federal Building must be removed.

Judge Mustafa Kasubhai announced in court Monday that he was granting a request for a preliminary injunction against the federal government.

He said the fence could be reinstalled in the future if it allowed more access to the upper courtyard.

Kasubhai said while the government has an interest in protecting its building, the courtyard is a “traditional public forum.”

The government blocked off the area in April after a riot was declared at a protest in January.

Local activists are now suing over free speech and accessibility concerns.

This is a developing story and may be updated.
Tags
Politics & Government Eugene Federal BuildingJudge Mustafa Kasubhai
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
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