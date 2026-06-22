Judge orders fence around Eugene Federal Building to be removed

A federal judge in Eugene says the fence at the downtown Federal Building must be removed.

Judge Mustafa Kasubhai announced in court Monday that he was granting a request for a preliminary injunction against the federal government.

He said the fence could be reinstalled in the future if it allowed more access to the upper courtyard.

Kasubhai said while the government has an interest in protecting its building, the courtyard is a “traditional public forum.”

The government blocked off the area in April after a riot was declared at a protest in January.

Local activists are now suing over free speech and accessibility concerns.

This is a developing story and may be updated.