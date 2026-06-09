Eugene-area protesters sue over fence at downtown federal building

Protesters in Eugene have filed a lawsuit challenging the new fence at the downtown Federal Building.

The site is home to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, and it’s seen frequent protests under the second Trump administration, including one in January that led to broken windows and the declaration of a riot.

In April, the federal government fenced off parts of the building’s plaza and sidewalk. The General Services Administration said it was needed to secure the facility and protect its employees.

Now, six local protesters are suing, including members of the local groups Singing for Our Lives and Planet vs. Pentagon. They argue the fence infringes on their First Amendment rights and blocks a ramp that helped people with mobility issues access the plaza. The lawsuit was first reported by the Register-Guard.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC The fence at the federal building in Eugene, June 9, 2026.

At a press conference in front of the building Tuesday, plaintiff Charles Areford said the plaza has been an important venue for activism dating back decades.

“When I first came to town in 1989, I quickly learned this was the place to protest,” said Areford. “This was the place to rally. This was a place to express your free speech.”

The nonprofit representing the plaintiffs, the Civil Liberties Defense Center, accuses the federal government of using the fence now to silence criticism of ICE and its other policies.

Lauren Regan, the CLDC’s Director of Litigation and Advocacy, said they’re asking for declaratory and injunctive relief.

“We want the court to act immediately to open these gates and take this fence down,” said Regan. “And we want the court to rule that this type of action is unconstitutional and illegal, both here in the Eugene area and across the country.”

The first hearing for the case is scheduled for June 18 at the federal courthouse in Eugene. Judge Mustafa Kasubhai will be presiding.

In an email to KLCC Tuesday, a representative of the GSA said it couldn’t comment on active litigation.

On Tuesday morning, Eugene city crews began constructing a new permanent sidewalk on Pearl Street next to the building. The original sidewalk is now behind the fence.

According to the plaintiffs' court filing, the federal government has signaled that the fence is intended to protect the building for two years.

