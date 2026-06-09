City builds new permanent sidewalk by Eugene Federal Building

The east lane of Pearl Street between 6th and 7th in Eugene will be closed intermittently starting Tuesday, June 9.

The City of Eugene is building a new permanent sidewalk near the Eugene Federal Building.

A small parking inlet on Pearl Street was made into a temporary walkway to accommodate fencing installed around the building in April. That fencing was directed by the federal government.

The permanent sidewalk construction will cost about $50-thousand of local road funds, the city said.

The work is expected to last until about June 23.