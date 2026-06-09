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City builds new permanent sidewalk by Eugene Federal Building

KLCC
Published June 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT

The east lane of Pearl Street between 6th and 7th in Eugene will be closed intermittently starting Tuesday, June 9.

The City of Eugene is building a new permanent sidewalk near the Eugene Federal Building.

A small parking inlet on Pearl Street was made into a temporary walkway to accommodate fencing installed around the building in April. That fencing was directed by the federal government.

The permanent sidewalk construction will cost about $50-thousand of local road funds, the city said.

The work is expected to last until about June 23.
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Federal BuildingsidewalksTrump Administration
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