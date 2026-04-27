Eugene builds new sidewalk at Federal Building in response to proposed fence

The U.S. government plans to construct a fence around the Eugene Federal Building. To prepare, the city has now built a new temporary pathway for pedestrians.

The Federal Building is home to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, and it’s been the site of frequent protests during the second Trump administration.

After a protest there in January was declared a riot, the General Services Administration announced its plans to construct a barrier around the perimeter.

“This measure is necessary to ensure the continued safety and security of the building occupants and the facility itself,” said a GNA spokesperson in an email to KLCC Monday.

Critics say the fence would interfere with a longstanding public forum. And it would block off part of the sidewalk on Pearl Street between 6th and 7th Avenue.

But in a news release Monday, the City of Eugene said the federal government doesn’t need city approval to move forward with the project.

The city said the property is federally controlled land that doesn’t need to comply with city fencing code.

On Monday, city contractors repurposed a parking strip on Pearl Street, placing cement barriers to create an alternative walkway.

“Since we couldn't keep them from putting the fence up, we are creating a new sidewalk,” said Marion Suitor Barnes, a spokesperson with Eugene Public Works. “Our priority is to make sure that people have access at all times.”

The GSA will need a city permit to close nearby traffic lanes while installing the fence. The city said the federal government had submitted an application last week, and it’s now under review.

“If all requirements are met, the City will issue the permit,” read the news release. “The City approves or denies permits based solely on whether the permit requirements are met, not based on who is applying.”

