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63rd annual Clothesline Sale of Art

63rd annual Clothesline Sale of Art

To complete its 80th year, the Corvallis Art Guild hosts its 63rd annual Clothesline Sale of Art in Corvallis Central Park, from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, August 1. Featuring the works and wares of 40 local fine artists and artisans for sale, this summer arts favorite also has a treasure hunt, activities for kids, delicious food, lilting acoustic music - and this year, you can fold origami peace cranes and share your memories of the massive red oak that fell in the park just a few weeks before the event. Enjoy a beautiful day in the park, support local art, and go home with all of this year’s holiday cards and a new handmade beautiful thing - Saturday, August 1 from 10 to 5 in Corvallis Central Park.

Central Park, Corvallis
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Corvallis Art Guild
ClotheslineSale@CorvallisArtGuild.net
https://CorvallisArtGuild.net
Central Park, Corvallis
650 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis, Oregon 97330
541-745-8907
ClotheslineSale@CorvallisArtGuild.net
https://corvallisartguild.org/event/2026-clotheseline-sale-of-art/