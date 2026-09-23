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A Tale of Two Bees 

A Tale of Two Bees 

Both native bees and honey bees pollinate plants vital to Oregon’s ecosystems and the food we grow, but that wasn’t always the case. Come discover a tale of two bees as ecologist Lauren Ponisio explores the history of honey bees in North America and the lives of 4,000 types of native bees.  

Museum of Natural and Cultural History
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Museum of Natural and Cultural History
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
https://mnch.uoregon.edu/index.php/visit
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
https://mnch.uoregon.edu/index.php/visit