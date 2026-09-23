A Tale of Two Bees
A Tale of Two Bees
Both native bees and honey bees pollinate plants vital to Oregon’s ecosystems and the food we grow, but that wasn’t always the case. Come discover a tale of two bees as ecologist Lauren Ponisio explores the history of honey bees in North America and the lives of 4,000 types of native bees.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu