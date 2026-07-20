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Adult Foster Homes Lunch & Learn

Adult Foster Homes Lunch & Learn

Join us Tuesday, July 21st from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. for a Lunch & Learn session highlighting Adult Foster Home Licensing. This webinar will provide an overview of our Adult Foster Home Licensing unit, including the supports provided by Senior & Disability Services.

Perfect for community partners, service providers, and anyone looking to better understand the local aging and disability network across Lane County.

Registration required. Online event only. Link to register: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/12bec855-2664-430a-bd96-6411f862f4a9@9a80ddb7-1790-4782-a634-ef32f273169c

Microsoft Teams
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

LCOG Senior and Disability Services
541-682-4038
https://www.lcog-or.gov/sdslane
Microsoft Teams