Adult Foster Homes Lunch & Learn
Adult Foster Homes Lunch & Learn
Join us Tuesday, July 21st from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. for a Lunch & Learn session highlighting Adult Foster Home Licensing. This webinar will provide an overview of our Adult Foster Home Licensing unit, including the supports provided by Senior & Disability Services.
Perfect for community partners, service providers, and anyone looking to better understand the local aging and disability network across Lane County.
Registration required. Online event only. Link to register: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/12bec855-2664-430a-bd96-6411f862f4a9@9a80ddb7-1790-4782-a634-ef32f273169c
Microsoft Teams
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
LCOG Senior and Disability Services
541-682-4038
Microsoft Teams