Adult Foster Homes Lunch & Learn

Join us Tuesday, July 21st from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. for a Lunch & Learn session highlighting Adult Foster Home Licensing. This webinar will provide an overview of our Adult Foster Home Licensing unit, including the supports provided by Senior & Disability Services.

Perfect for community partners, service providers, and anyone looking to better understand the local aging and disability network across Lane County.

Registration required. Online event only. Link to register: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/12bec855-2664-430a-bd96-6411f862f4a9@9a80ddb7-1790-4782-a634-ef32f273169c