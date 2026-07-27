Albany Open Studios Tour 2026

Get ready for Albany Open Studios Tour and Sale. Local artists in and around Albany will open their studios to the public to share their inspirations, processes, and works of art. This year the tour includes 14 artists in 7 locations. Studios will be open from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM for three days, September 5-7. The tour is free, and visitors can create their own tour by starting at any studio. Directional signs will point the way to each studio. The tour provides an opportunity to visit with the artists and learn how they do what they love to do.

Visit albanyopenstudios.weebly.com for a map with studio locations and artist information. The website also contains profiles of participating artists, with statements and multiple images of their work.

This year you will find ceramics, glass, jewelry, mixed media collage, painting in many media, printmaking, textiles, wood, and stone mosaics. There is something for everyone’s interest, whether art lover, collector, or curious browser. All work exhibited will be for sale. Artists participating include: Leesa Bright, Cheryl French, Whittley Garcia, Lori Garcy, Jeanne Ground, Tom Hershberger, Carol Houk, Ronda Johnson, Melva Lehman, Rob Robinson, Hilda Rueda, Pat Spark, Steve Terhune, and Ute Vergin.

