Ale Yeah! Summer Fest

Join us for **Ale Yea! Summer Fest**, August 7–9, presented by Entek! Featuring **live music and local vendors from open to close** all three days. This free, family-friendly event has something for everyone. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy incredible performances on the **44 North Credit Union Stage** in the Tallman Brewing parking lot. We can't wait to celebrate summer with you! Thanks to Boulder Falls Inn, Lebanon Chamber OF Commerce and Breaking Free Media for bringing us all together. For full line up and all the details follow us on Facebook and Instagram.