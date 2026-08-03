Ale Yeah! Summer Fest
Ale Yeah! Summer Fest
Join us for **Ale Yea! Summer Fest**, August 7–9, presented by Entek! Featuring **live music and local vendors from open to close** all three days. This free, family-friendly event has something for everyone. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy incredible performances on the **44 North Credit Union Stage** in the Tallman Brewing parking lot. We can't wait to celebrate summer with you! Thanks to Boulder Falls Inn, Lebanon Chamber OF Commerce and Breaking Free Media for bringing us all together. For full line up and all the details follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com