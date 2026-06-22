All Together Now! 10x10 -- Opening Reception

​The Coastal Arts Guild Presents "All Together Now: 10x10" --- a group art show of over 40 local artists! All artworks are created on a 10x10 inch wood panel, but the similarities stop there! Our talented community artists bring a range of media and visions to this eclectic exhibition. "10x10" is an annual fundraiser by the Coastal Arts Guild in support of the Newport Visual Arts Center. Reception Wednesday, July 1, 5pm-7pm in the Newport Visual Arts Center 3rd Floor Gallery. 777 NW Beach Drive in Newport's Nye Beach. Free parking in the VAC lots south of the building.