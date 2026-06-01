Amelia Day at Music on the HalfShell, Roseburg

MOTHS was founded in 1992 and has grown to become one of the premier summer music events in the Pacific Northwest. The free series is held on Tuesday evenings at Nichols Band Shell on the Umpqua River in Stewart Park, in beautiful Roseburg.

This year’s line-up of eight shows begins on June 23rd. Each of these family friendly concerts are from 7:00-9:00pm.

Amelia Day is a musical jack of all trades. She stands at the intersection of folk, rock and pop, blending heartfelt storytelling, raw delivery, and unforgettable melodies.

Bring your blanket and join us for our 34th season!

