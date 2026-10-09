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An Evening With B. R. Lewis

An Evening With B. R. Lewis

B. R. Lewis will discuss his writing process and journey toward publication of his debut short story collection A Certain Kind of Luck (Broken Tribe Press, May 2026). He will also read from his work. There will be time for audience questions and book signings after. Books will be available for purchase.

Sue Shaffer Learning Commons & Library (Umpqua Community College)
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Roseburg Public Library and Umpqua Community College

Artist Group Info

B. R. Lewis
solbrentprose@gmail.com
www.br-lewis.com
Sue Shaffer Learning Commons & Library (Umpqua Community College)
1140 Umpqua College Rd.
Roseburg , Oregon 97470
541-440-4640
library@umpqua.edu
https://umpqua.primo.exlibrisgroup.com/nde/home?vid=01UMPQUA_INST:UCC&amp;lang=en&amp;lang=en