ARRL Amateur Radio Field Day
ARRL Amateur Radio Field Day
ARRL Field Day is the most popular on-air event held annually in the US and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June of each year, thousands of amateur operators set up portable stations and communicate with each other over distances great and small. It is a time when many aspects of Amateur Radio come together to highlight our many roles and interests. Field Day is a picnic, a campout, practice for emergencies, an informal contest, and most of all, FUN!
Jasper State Recreation Site
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Valley Radio Club of Oregon
Jasper State Recreation Site
85521 Jasper Park Rd.Pleasant Hill, Oregon 97455
541-937-1173