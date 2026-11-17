The Maude Kerns Art Center presents the 34th annual Art for All Seasons Members Show and Club Mud Ceramics Holiday Show & Sale, opening on Friday, November 20, with a free, public Reception from 5 – 7 pm. A unique celebration of the varied artistry of Art Center members, the 2026 Members Show features over 190 participating artists, the largest representation of community artists in the history of the exhibit. In addition, members of the Art Center’s Club Mud Ceramics Cooperative display high-quality, functional, and decorative pottery in a special Holiday Show & Sale. The Art for All Seasons Members Show is on view through Friday, December 18. Edgewater Furniture & Mattress is the Title Sponsor.

A special feature of the annual Members Show is the Holiday Gift Shop, presenting unique, handmade gift items in a range of prices created by local member artists. Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to “Give the Gift of Art” this holiday season!

