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Art, Oysters & Brews

Art, Oysters & Brews

Join us this summer on August 1st & 2nd, 2026 for a full weekend of AOB on Main Street in Toledo! There will be kids activities, live music, and local artists! Treat your taste buds to a variety of craft beers & wines, fresh, locally-sourced oysters prepared by our friends at Timbers Restaurant & Lounge, and enjoy a variety of food trucks and snow cones that will keep you coming back for more. The event will be held on Main Street in Toledo from 12-5pm on Saturday & Sunday, August 1st & 2nd.

Live Music

Saturday August 1st
12:00 Paul Schuytema
1:45 String Beat (Sonny Hess & Claudia Paige)
3:30 The Strange Tones

Sunday August 2nd
12:00 Chris Barron and Two Secrets
1:45 Wild Hog in the Woods
3:30 Ludicrous Speed Ska Review

Come enjoy the music, discover new art, wander down Main Street into local shops, or take a stroll to the Waterfront Park. Bring your friends and family, there is no fee to enter! Visit businesslincolncounty.com/art-oysters-brews

Main Street in Toledo
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County
541-867-8567
sarah@businesslincolncounty.com
https://businesslincolncounty.com/
Main Street in Toledo
Main Street
Toledo, Oregon 97391
info@arttoledo.com
https://arttoledo.com/