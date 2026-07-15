Join us this summer on August 1st & 2nd, 2026 for a full weekend of AOB on Main Street in Toledo! There will be kids activities, live music, and local artists! Treat your taste buds to a variety of craft beers & wines, fresh, locally-sourced oysters prepared by our friends at Timbers Restaurant & Lounge, and enjoy a variety of food trucks and snow cones that will keep you coming back for more. The event will be held on Main Street in Toledo from 12-5pm on Saturday & Sunday, August 1st & 2nd.

Live Music

Saturday August 1st

12:00 Paul Schuytema

1:45 String Beat (Sonny Hess & Claudia Paige)

3:30 The Strange Tones

Sunday August 2nd

12:00 Chris Barron and Two Secrets

1:45 Wild Hog in the Woods

3:30 Ludicrous Speed Ska Review

Come enjoy the music, discover new art, wander down Main Street into local shops, or take a stroll to the Waterfront Park. Bring your friends and family, there is no fee to enter! Visit businesslincolncounty.com/art-oysters-brews