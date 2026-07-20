© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Art Talk about Ina Pruitt's life and art

Art Talk about Ina Pruitt's life and art

Stop by the library to enjoy the artwork of Ina Pruitt (1905–1991), on display from June 18 through August 13.

Ina Pruitt had a rich history with the McKenzie River community, and we're excited to share her work with visitors.

Join us on August 1 at 2:00 PM when her daughter-in-law, Shelly Pruitt, will present an Art Talk about Ina's life and art. 🖼️✨

O'Brien Memorial Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

Ina Pruitt
marlies_phillips@yahoo.com
O'Brien Memorial Library
51771 Blue River Dr.
Blue River , Oregon 97413
(541) 510-9636
obrienmemoriallibrary@gmail.com
https://www.obrienlibrary.org/