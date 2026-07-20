Art Talk about Ina Pruitt's life and art
Art Talk about Ina Pruitt's life and art
Stop by the library to enjoy the artwork of Ina Pruitt (1905–1991), on display from June 18 through August 13.
Ina Pruitt had a rich history with the McKenzie River community, and we're excited to share her work with visitors.
Join us on August 1 at 2:00 PM when her daughter-in-law, Shelly Pruitt, will present an Art Talk about Ina's life and art. 🖼️✨
O'Brien Memorial Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Ina Pruitt
marlies_phillips@yahoo.com
O'Brien Memorial Library
51771 Blue River Dr.Blue River , Oregon 97413
(541) 510-9636
obrienmemoriallibrary@gmail.com