Art Talk about Ina Pruitt's life and art

Stop by the library to enjoy the artwork of Ina Pruitt (1905–1991), on display from June 18 through August 13.

Ina Pruitt had a rich history with the McKenzie River community, and we're excited to share her work with visitors.

Join us on August 1 at 2:00 PM when her daughter-in-law, Shelly Pruitt, will present an Art Talk about Ina's life and art. 🖼️✨