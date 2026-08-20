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Art Talk with Alison “Ali” Hennes

Art Talk with Alison “Ali” Hennes

Join us on October 3 for a Gallery Wall Art Talk with local artist Alison “Ali” Hennes of Walterville. A retired registered nurse, Ali discovered her passion for art through an unexpected inspiration while kayaking on the McKenzie River. She now creates whimsical ink and mixed-media artwork inspired by nature, animals, and the world around her. Come meet Ali, hear about her creative journey, and enjoy a closer look at her work.

O'Brien Memorial Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

O'Brien Memorial Library
(541) 510-9636
obrienmemoriallibrary@gmail.com
https://www.obrienlibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

Alison “Ali” Hennes
O'Brien Memorial Library
51771 Blue River Dr.
Blue River , Oregon 97413
(541) 510-9636
obrienmemoriallibrary@gmail.com
https://www.obrienlibrary.org/