Art Talk with Alison “Ali” Hennes
Art Talk with Alison “Ali” Hennes
Join us on October 3 for a Gallery Wall Art Talk with local artist Alison “Ali” Hennes of Walterville. A retired registered nurse, Ali discovered her passion for art through an unexpected inspiration while kayaking on the McKenzie River. She now creates whimsical ink and mixed-media artwork inspired by nature, animals, and the world around her. Come meet Ali, hear about her creative journey, and enjoy a closer look at her work.
O'Brien Memorial Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
O'Brien Memorial Library
(541) 510-9636
obrienmemoriallibrary@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Alison “Ali” Hennes
O'Brien Memorial Library
51771 Blue River Dr.Blue River , Oregon 97413
(541) 510-9636
obrienmemoriallibrary@gmail.com