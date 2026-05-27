Asian Celebration Art Exhibition
Asian Celebration Art Exhibition
The Oregon Asian Celebration Art Exhibition is an all-comers community art show celebrating local artists inspired by the arts of Asia. The exhibit is on view from June 25 – July 12, 2026 during museum hours.
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
$0-$5
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
541-346-3027
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
1430 Johnson LaneEugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3027