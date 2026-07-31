Attracting Birds to Your Landscape with Oregon Coast-Friendly Plants
Attracting Birds to Your Landscape with Oregon Coast-Friendly Plants
Our coastal gardens can be homes and refuges for many species of birds. By planting natural vegetation, we are inviting our feathered friends to visit our yards, gardens, decks and patios. Learn which trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals meet that need. Joining the class will be a Seven Capes volunteer to add to our birding conversations.
This lecture is part of the Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Fall Education Series. Events are free but, registration is requested.
Driftwood Public Library
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Lincoln County Master Gardener Association
541-574-6534
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Artist Group Info
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Driftwood Public Library
801 SW Hwy 101 #201Lincoln City, Oregon 97367
541-996-2277
librarian@lincolncity.org