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Author Talk: Novelist Isabel Cañas

Author Talk: Novelist Isabel Cañas

Catch an exciting talk by bestselling novelist Isabel Cañas at the Downtown Eugene Public Library. A Mexican American speculative fiction author, her works include "The Hacienda," "Vampires of El Norte," "The Possession of Alba Díaz," and new this month, her debut Young Adult gothic novel, "The House of Gardenias." Admission is free.

Downtown Eugene Public Library
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Public Library
5416825450
LibraryAskUs@ci.eugene.or.us
https://www.eugene-or.gov/1017/Contact-Us
Downtown Eugene Public Library
100 West 10th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5450
https://www.eugene-or.gov/4422/Eugene-Public-Library