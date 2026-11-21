A One-Day Collaborative Writer’s Conference

Get your early bird discount by Dec. 19!

The Be Writing Festival is more than just a conference–it’s a collaborative, heart-centered day for writers of all genres and levels. Spend the day in community with writers, words, and chocolate!

Whether you’re just beginning your writing journey or deep into crafting your masterpiece, this day-long festival is designed to inspire, energize, and connect you with other writers and word nerds.

At Be Writing, you’ll enjoy a fast-paced day of mini-lessons, writing sessions, and community. Plus, you’ll get a Craft Lab consultation with a professional writer to get insight into whatever dilemma is plaguing your writing life.

Working on a novel, memoir, short story, or screenplay, or other project? Come to the Be Writing Festival for craft tips you can put to use right away.

Stories Are Lies but They Tell You the Truth—Curtis C. Chen

Fiction is made up. The spies, the starships, the people who never existed. So why do the best stories feel truer than real life?

It comes down to the emotional center: the beating heart that makes readers care about what happens and remember it long after the last page. Every story’s center is different, shaped by its characters, its stakes, and what you, the writer, are really trying to say. Curtis C. Chen will show you how to find yours, with concrete examples you can put to work on the page right away.

Creating Messy, Memorable Characters—Miriam Gershow

Humans are messy. That’s exactly what hooks readers: they recognize something human in a character and can’t look away. In this talk, Miriam Gershow will walk you through the three Cs of character development: complexity, contradiction, and complication. Then you’ll put them into practice by writing your own messy, messy humans.

Beyond the Background: Using Setting to Drive Emotion, Conflict, and Chemistry—Anna Grace

Want to create a setting as vivid, layered, and compelling as your main characters? Join author Anna Grace and explore how to transform your setting into a dynamic force—one that shapes conflict, deepens character arcs, and heightens the emotional payoff. You’ll learn to use place as a catalyst for connection and tension, and to craft settings that work like characters in their own right.

A Killer Method for Moving Your Story Forward—Valerie J. Brooks

Scene/sequel is a killer method for pacing, plotting, and creating better characters. It takes the struggle out of moving your story forward, especially when you’re slogging through the muddy middle. Every writer needs tools. Valerie Brook’s about to hand you one of the sharpest.

Cozy Stakes: Writing Compelling Slice-of-Life—Neil Cochrane

Not every story is about the end of the world, but everyday life can be just as tense, emotional, and overwhelming. Author and bookseller Neil Cochrane will show you how to turn small stakes into absorbing plots using GOTE (goals, obstacles, tactics, and expectations), a method drawn from theatrical character work.