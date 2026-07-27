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Big Fir and John Badger at Brigadoon!

Big Fir and John Badger at Brigadoon!

Brigadoon's 'Summer Sunsets Original Music Series' presents Big Fir and John Badger August 2. Big fir is a femme-fronted original band delivering rocking blues and soulful storytelling. John Badger pulls from the the influences of gritty blues, classic rock, country, soul, folk and Jazz.
Come early and have a picnic dinner in our tasting room garden. Music starts at 6:20pm. Plenty of table seating outside, but lawn chairs/blankets are always welcome too. Cheeseboards & charcuterie , wine, and non alcohol beverages available for purchase. Please no pets or outside beverages. $6 /person suggest donation.

Brigadoon Wine Company
$6/person suggested donation at the door to support our original music series
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Brigadoon Wine Company
5419982600
chris@brigadoonwineco.com
Brigadoonwineco.con

Artist Group Info

Big Fir / John Badger
Brigadoon Wine Company
25167 Ferguson Road
Junction City, Oregon 97448
5419982600
sheree@99webstreet.com
https://www.brigadoonwineco.com/index.html