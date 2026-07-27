Big Fir and John Badger at Brigadoon!

Brigadoon's 'Summer Sunsets Original Music Series' presents Big Fir and John Badger August 2. Big fir is a femme-fronted original band delivering rocking blues and soulful storytelling. John Badger pulls from the the influences of gritty blues, classic rock, country, soul, folk and Jazz.

Come early and have a picnic dinner in our tasting room garden. Music starts at 6:20pm. Plenty of table seating outside, but lawn chairs/blankets are always welcome too. Cheeseboards & charcuterie , wine, and non alcohol beverages available for purchase. Please no pets or outside beverages. $6 /person suggest donation.