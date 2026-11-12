Birding by Bike
Birding by Bike
Oregon birder and ecologist Thomas Meinzen will share stories and photos from his adventurous 2025 Oregon bicycle and public transit Big Year, while including suggestions for low-carbon birding opportunities in Lane County and beyond.
Campbell Community Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Coast to Cascades Bird Alliance
debbie@ccbirdalliance.org
Campbell Community Center
155 High St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5318
campbellcenter@eugene-or.gov