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Blue Whale Skeleton Celebration

Blue Whale Skeleton Celebration

On Thursday, July 16, celebrate the completion of a blue whale skeleton at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, one of only five fully assembled blue whale skeletons on display in the United States. The event runs 11 am to 1 pm, including an hour-long program in the auditorium. Stay for a seminar at 3:30 pm about Marine Mammal Institute blue whale research by Drs. Bruce Mate, Dawn Barlow, and Kate Stafford. For more information, see beav.es/bones or Marine Mammal Institute on Facebook.

Hatfield Marine Science Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Marine Mammal Institute
541-867-0202
mmi_web@oregonstate.edu
https://mmi.oregonstate.edu/
Hatfield Marine Science Center
2030 SE Marine Science Dr
Newport, Oregon 97365
541-867-0100
hmscmainoffice@oregonstate.edu
https://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/