Blue Whale Skeleton Celebration
Blue Whale Skeleton Celebration
On Thursday, July 16, celebrate the completion of a blue whale skeleton at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, one of only five fully assembled blue whale skeletons on display in the United States. The event runs 11 am to 1 pm, including an hour-long program in the auditorium. Stay for a seminar at 3:30 pm about Marine Mammal Institute blue whale research by Drs. Bruce Mate, Dawn Barlow, and Kate Stafford. For more information, see beav.es/bones or Marine Mammal Institute on Facebook.
Hatfield Marine Science Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Marine Mammal Institute
541-867-0202
mmi_web@oregonstate.edu
Hatfield Marine Science Center
2030 SE Marine Science DrNewport, Oregon 97365
541-867-0100
hmscmainoffice@oregonstate.edu