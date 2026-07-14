Blueberry Jams at Public Coast Farm
Blueberry Jams at Public Coast Farm
Join Public Coast Farm for the first-ever Blueberry Jams, a one-day U-Pick blueberry, beer, and music celebration presented by Public Coast Brewing Co. in honor of the brewery's 10th anniversary!
Enjoy a sun-soaked summer afternoon picking fresh blueberries, sipping Public Coast Brewing Co. craft beer and non-alcoholic beverages while enjoying live world-class reggae music.
Each ticket includes one pint of blueberries, with attendees free to explore the farm and pick from up to eight varieties of farm-grown blueberries. Local food vendors will also be on-site with food available for purchase. The live music lineup features four acclaimed reggae artists: Dan Kelly of Fortunate Youth, Jubba White, Aaron Nigel Smith, and King Thayo.
General Admission: Advance - $25 | Door - $35
Admission
One pint of blueberries
Parking
Live music
Access to the farm
VIP: Advance - $75 | Door - $100
Everything in GA
Food voucher
Dessert voucher
Two drink vouchers
Farm Gift to take home
Admission-Only Tickets (Must be accompanied by an adult)
Youth: Ages 13 - 17 - $10
Child: 12 & Under - Free
Follow @publiccoastfarm on Instagram for schedule updates and announcements.