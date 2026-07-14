Blueberry Jams at Public Coast Farm

Join Public Coast Farm for the first-ever Blueberry Jams, a one-day U-Pick blueberry, beer, and music celebration presented by Public Coast Brewing Co. in honor of the brewery's 10th anniversary!

Enjoy a sun-soaked summer afternoon picking fresh blueberries, sipping Public Coast Brewing Co. craft beer and non-alcoholic beverages while enjoying live world-class reggae music.

Each ticket includes one pint of blueberries, with attendees free to explore the farm and pick from up to eight varieties of farm-grown blueberries. Local food vendors will also be on-site with food available for purchase. The live music lineup features four acclaimed reggae artists: Dan Kelly of Fortunate Youth, Jubba White, Aaron Nigel Smith, and King Thayo.

General Admission: Advance - $25 | Door - $35

Admission

One pint of blueberries

Parking

Live music

Access to the farm

VIP: Advance - $75 | Door - $100

Everything in GA

Food voucher

Dessert voucher

Two drink vouchers

Farm Gift to take home

Admission-Only Tickets (Must be accompanied by an adult)

Youth: Ages 13 - 17 - $10

Child: 12 & Under - Free

Follow @publiccoastfarm on Instagram for schedule updates and announcements.