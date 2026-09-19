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CAFE - The Comics Art Festival of Eugene

CAFE - The Comics Art Festival of Eugene

A celebration of local and independent comics art featuring special guests Jaime Hernandez, Katie Skelly, and Joe Sacco. Also featuring workshops by Ziyed Ayoub, Crucial Comics, and the Oregon Cartoon Project, creator conversations, food trucks, and over 60 local comics artists. Free to attend! Sponsored by Books With Pictures Eugene, UO Comics and Cartoon Studies Program, and Lane Arts.

The Auditorium - Lane Events Center
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Books With Pictures Eugene
5414851048
bookswpictureseug@gmail.com
Books With Pictures Eugene

Artist Group Info

bookswpictureseug@gmail.com
The Auditorium - Lane Events Center
796 West 13 Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97402
https://www.laneeventscenter.org/