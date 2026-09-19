CAFE - The Comics Art Festival of Eugene
CAFE - The Comics Art Festival of Eugene
A celebration of local and independent comics art featuring special guests Jaime Hernandez, Katie Skelly, and Joe Sacco. Also featuring workshops by Ziyed Ayoub, Crucial Comics, and the Oregon Cartoon Project, creator conversations, food trucks, and over 60 local comics artists. Free to attend! Sponsored by Books With Pictures Eugene, UO Comics and Cartoon Studies Program, and Lane Arts.
The Auditorium - Lane Events Center
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Books With Pictures Eugene
5414851048
bookswpictureseug@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
bookswpictureseug@gmail.com
The Auditorium - Lane Events Center
796 West 13 AvenueEugene, Oregon 97402