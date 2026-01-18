Cape Perpetua Bioblitz

Discover the incredible biodiversity of Oregon's central coast and contribute to real science while you're at it. This series invites volunteers of all experience levels to document local species using the free iNaturalist app. In this hands-on workshop, you'll learn how to use iNaturalist, then head into the field for a guided BioBlitz excursion at Cape Perpetua; hiking coastal rainforest and exploring tidepools at low tide. Every observation you submit helps researchers track species and habitat change and protect this unique ecosystem. All you need is a smartphone and a curious eye.

Join us for a fun few hours up at the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center!

Start the morning by enjoying an educational iNaturalist for beginners class inside the Visitor Center, followed by a bioblitz on Discovery Loop!

Track the rich biodiversity of the area in real time, while learning and submitting a variety of species to the ongoing Cape Perpetua Bioblitz Project.