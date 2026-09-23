Centering Indigenous Knowledge Keepers in Museum Collections
Centering Indigenous Knowledge Keepers in Museum Collections
Museums have a deep responsibility to the communities whose cultures are represented in their collections. Cultural belongings are not only objects of antiquity, but rather significant links to traditions, family, and spirituality. Highlighting a recent project on Native Oregon basketweaving, our panelists discuss how meaningful collaboration and data sharing can strengthen scholarship, collections care, and support Indigenous resilience and connection.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu