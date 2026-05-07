CMNYK & Darkside Cinema Present SOUND OF SILENTS with: THE FINANCES OF THE GRAND DUKE (1924)
CMNYK & Darkside Cinema Present SOUND OF SILENTS with: THE FINANCES OF THE GRAND DUKE (1924)
Tuesday May 12th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: THE FINANCES OF THE GRAND DUKE (1924)
The likeable and carefree Grand Duke of Abacco is in dire straits. There is no money left to service the State's debt; the main creditor is looking forward to expropriating the entire Duchy. The marriage with Olga, Grand Duchess of Russia, would solve everything, but a crucial letter of hers about the engagement has been stolen.
Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!
Tuesday, May 12th only
7:00pm
$10 admission - $5 for members
Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 members)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th streetCorvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com