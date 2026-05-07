CMNYK & Darkside Cinema Present SOUND OF SILENTS with: THE FINANCES OF THE GRAND DUKE (1924)

Tuesday May 12th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: THE FINANCES OF THE GRAND DUKE (1924)

The likeable and carefree Grand Duke of Abacco is in dire straits. There is no money left to service the State's debt; the main creditor is looking forward to expropriating the entire Duchy. The marriage with Olga, Grand Duchess of Russia, would solve everything, but a crucial letter of hers about the engagement has been stolen.

Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!

Tuesday, May 12th only

7:00pm

$10 admission - $5 for members