CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: A NIGHT OF LAUREL AND HARDY SHORT FILMS
CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: A NIGHT OF LAUREL AND HARDY SHORT FILMS
Tuesday June 30th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: A NIGHT OF LAUREL AND HARDY SHORT FILMS!
Join us for a slew of Laurel and Hardy short films, with live music by Sonochromatic!
Tuesday, June 30th only
7:00pm
$10 admission - $5 for members
Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th streetCorvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com