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CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: CHICAGO (1927)

CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: CHICAGO (1927)

Tuesday August 25th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: CHICAGO (1927)

Based on a true story, two-timing boozing wife Roxie Hart kills her lover in cold blood after he leaves her, and finagles her way out being indicted. Starring Phyllis Haver. Directed by Frank Urson.

Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!

Tuesday, August 25th only
7:00pm

$10 admission - $5 for members

Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th street
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com
https://darksidecinema.com/