CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: CHICAGO (1927)

Tuesday August 25th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: CHICAGO (1927)

Based on a true story, two-timing boozing wife Roxie Hart kills her lover in cold blood after he leaves her, and finagles her way out being indicted. Starring Phyllis Haver. Directed by Frank Urson.

Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!

Tuesday, August 25th only

7:00pm

$10 admission - $5 for members