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CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: DRIFTING (1923)

CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: DRIFTING (1923)

Tuesday August 11th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: DRIFTING (1923)

In Shanghai, an American girl who helps run an opium ring meets an American agent disguised as a mining engineer. The two fall in love, and she has to determine where her loyalties lie. Starring Priscilla Dean. Directed by Tod Browning.

Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!

Tuesday, August 11th only.
7:00pm

$10 admission - $5 for members

Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th street
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com
https://darksidecinema.com/