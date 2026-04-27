CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE (1926)

Tuesday April 28th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE (1926)

An irresponsible young millionaire changes his tune when he falls for the daughter of a downtown minister. Starring Harold Lloyd, Jobyna Ralston. Directed by Sam Taylor.

Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!

Tuesday, April 28th only

7:00pm

$10 admission - $5 for members