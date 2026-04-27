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CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE (1926)

CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE (1926)

Tuesday April 28th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE (1926)

An irresponsible young millionaire changes his tune when he falls for the daughter of a downtown minister. Starring Harold Lloyd, Jobyna Ralston. Directed by Sam Taylor.

Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!

Tuesday, April 28th only
7:00pm

$10 admission - $5 for members

Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Get Tickets
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th street
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com
https://darksidecinema.com/