CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE (1926)
CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE (1926)
Tuesday April 28th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: FOR HEAVEN'S SAKE (1926)
An irresponsible young millionaire changes his tune when he falls for the daughter of a downtown minister. Starring Harold Lloyd, Jobyna Ralston. Directed by Sam Taylor.
Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!
Tuesday, April 28th only
7:00pm
$10 admission - $5 for members
Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th streetCorvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com