CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: MICHAEL (1924)

Tuesday June 9th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: MICHAEL (1924)

A mature and visually elegant period romance that remains one of the earliest and most compassionate overtly gay-themed films in movie history. Directed by Carl Theodor Dreyer.

Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!

Tuesday, June 9th only

7:00pm

$10 admission - $5 for members