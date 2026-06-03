CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: MICHAEL (1924)
CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: MICHAEL (1924)
Tuesday June 9th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: MICHAEL (1924)
A mature and visually elegant period romance that remains one of the earliest and most compassionate overtly gay-themed films in movie history. Directed by Carl Theodor Dreyer.
Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!
Tuesday, June 9th only
7:00pm
$10 admission - $5 for members
Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 for members)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th streetCorvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com