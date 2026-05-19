CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: OUR HOSPITALITY (1923)

Tuesday May 26th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: OUR HOSPITALITY (1923)

A young man falls for a young woman on his trip home; unbeknownst to him, her family has vowed to kill every member of his family. Starring Buster Keaton, Natalie Talmadge. Directed by Buster Keaton, John G. Blystone.

Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!

Tuesday, May 26th only

7:00pm

$10 admission - $5 for members