CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present Sound Of Silents with: THE SCARLET LETTER (1926)

Tuesday July 14th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: THE SCARLET LETTER (1926)

In Puritan Boston, seamstress Hester Prynne and kindly Reverend Arthur Dimmesdale fall in love. After Dimmesdale must go away to England for a time, he returns to discover that Hester has given birth to their child and is the focus of local censure. Starring Lillian Gish. Directed by Victor Sjöström.

Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!

Tuesday, July 14th only

7:00pm

$10 admission - $5 for members