CMNYK & Darkside Cinema Present SOUND OF SILENTS with: WHERE THE NORTH BEGINS (1923)
CMNYK & Darkside Cinema Present SOUND OF SILENTS with: WHERE THE NORTH BEGINS (1923)
Tuesday July 28th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: WHERE THE NORTH BEGINS (1923)
A German Shepherd puppy is “adopted” by a wolf pack in the snowy and frozen Great North and raised as one of their own. A few years later he comes upon a fur trapper and saves the man from certain death, and begins to feel a kinship with him that is stronger than the one he has with his adopted pack. Starring Rin-Tin-Tin. Directed by Chester M. Franklin.
Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!
Tuesday, July 28th only
7:00pm
$10 admission - $5 for members
Darkside Cinema
$10 ($5 members)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Darkside Cinema
215 SW 4th streetCorvallis, Oregon 97333
kellen@darksidecinema.com