CMNYK & Darkside Cinema Present SOUND OF SILENTS with: WHERE THE NORTH BEGINS (1923)

Tuesday July 28th, CMNYK and Darkside Cinema present another Sound Of Silents with: WHERE THE NORTH BEGINS (1923)

A German Shepherd puppy is “adopted” by a wolf pack in the snowy and frozen Great North and raised as one of their own. A few years later he comes upon a fur trapper and saves the man from certain death, and begins to feel a kinship with him that is stronger than the one he has with his adopted pack. Starring Rin-Tin-Tin. Directed by Chester M. Franklin.

Presented with an original live score by Sonochromatic!

Tuesday, July 28th only

7:00pm

$10 admission - $5 for members