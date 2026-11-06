Coastal Arts Guild Presents Holiday Ornament Workshop
Coastal Arts Guild Presents Holiday Ornament Workshop
Come make your own Celtic inspired “triskeles” origami ornaments for the holidays during a drop-in workshop Sunday, November 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the Newport Visual Arts Center 2nd Floor Classroom. Participants will decorate and construct their own art works using pre-cut pieces. Each triskeles takes about 30 minutes to make. The Coastal Arts Guild, who is sponsoring this free event, invites everyone to also make an extra ornament to add to the VAC’s holiday tree! For more information email coastalartsguild@gmail.com.
Newport Visual Arts Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Coastal Arts Guild
541-265-6540
occa@coastarts.org