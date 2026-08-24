Coastal Arts Guild Presents Talk About Art

Explore the elegant contemporary fiber artworks of Irina Belova during the Coastal Arts Guild’s next Talk About Art Thursday, September 17th from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the Newport Visual Arts Center. Belova’s presentation, “Finding My Way Through Fiber,” will focus on how her fiber practice has evolved over the past five years, the lessons she’s learned along the way, and how experimenting with materials has shaped her work.

The Coastal Arts Guild’s monthly Talk About Art series brings local and regional artists to share their work, inspirations, and stories with the Central Coast community. All are welcome and admission is free (donations welcome). For more information email coastalartsguild@gmail.com.