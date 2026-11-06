Coastal Arts Guild Presents Woodworker Thomas Hasting

Woodworker, teacher and independent business owner Thomas Hasting will share his talent and enthusiasm for this elegant art form during Talk About Art Thursday, November 19 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Newport Visual Arts Center in Newport. Hasting’s work will also be available to view at the VAC’s exhibit “From Forest to Form: Celebrating the Art and Heritage of Oregon Coast Woodturning.” This speaker event is presented by the Coastal Arts Guild and is free and open to the public (donations always welcome). For more information email coastalartsguild@gmail.com.