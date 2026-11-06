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Coastal Arts Guild Presents Woodworker Thomas Hasting

Coastal Arts Guild Presents Woodworker Thomas Hasting

Woodworker, teacher and independent business owner Thomas Hasting will share his talent and enthusiasm for this elegant art form during Talk About Art Thursday, November 19 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Newport Visual Arts Center in Newport. Hasting’s work will also be available to view at the VAC’s exhibit “From Forest to Form: Celebrating the Art and Heritage of Oregon Coast Woodturning.” This speaker event is presented by the Coastal Arts Guild and is free and open to the public (donations always welcome). For more information email coastalartsguild@gmail.com.

Newport Visual Arts Center
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Coastal Arts Guild
541-265-6540
occa@coastarts.org
http://coastarts.org/visual-arts-center/

Artist Group Info

Thomas Hasting
Newport Visual Arts Center
777 NW Beach Dr
Newport, Oregon 97365
http://www.coastarts.org/vac